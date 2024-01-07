St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church celebrates Epiphany and start of Mardi Gras 2024

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In between Sunday services, members of St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church indulged in a bountiful selection of king cakes to celebrate the start of Mardi Gras and Epiphany.

“Epiphany traditionally is the day when the three wise men arrived to where the baby Jesus was,” Gail Hendrickson, St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church member says. “Although, they say he wasn’t actually a baby, he was a child. It was a big deal that these guys came and realized who he was, and was going to tell everybody.”

St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Priest Patrick Sanders says they spent approximately three months creating the “We Three Kings” fest concept.

“We’ve never quite celebrated epiphany in this way and we really want to elevate that feast because it’s the day that the church celebrates the love of God radiating out into the whole the whole world,” Sanders says.

To help spread the message, the choir joined in on the celebration by putting a fun twist on classic Mardi Gras songs.

“Our choir is going to do Mardi Gras music and change the words to songs like “Audubon Zoo” and “Street Parade” to match the context in our church,” he says.

It’s truly a time for everyone to unwind and let loose before the season of Lent.

“So, we take these days, the Carnival season to indulge and get it all out of our system,” Hendrickson says. “I don’t know about most people, but by the time actual Mardi Gras gets here, I’m done; I’ve had enough.”

But in the meantime, many members say they will keep enjoying the plenary indulgence for as long as they can.

