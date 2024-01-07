Southern Miss Knocks Down #19 James Madison, Grab First Ranked Win Since 2011

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Austin Peay, Virginia Tech, Alabama, South Carolina, Marquette, Central Florida – and now No. 19 James Madison. The then-undefeated Dukes became the latest ranked team to fall following an 81-71 win for the Golden Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. The historic win was the third ranked victory in Hattiesburg and the latest since No. 22 UCF fell to Southern Miss on Jan. 15, 2011. “We are a next-game team,” said Austin Crowley.

“No matter what, we want to push forward. We never think back to the past or what we did badly. We know what we are capable of, and we know the team that we have. We always answer back. That’s our theme: if you punch us, then we’ll punch right back.”

Southern Miss GRIT was on full display Saturday afternoon as it nearly dominated the game from start to finish. James Madison briefly took a two-point lead after TJ Bickerstaff and Julien Wooden answered a pair of Austin Crowley baskets, but Crowley – who scored Southern Miss first nine points – hit a free throw at the 15:57 mark that gave the home team the lead for good.

The lead hit eight on a 6-0 Golden Eagle run, then hit 10 on another 6-0 run with five minutes and some change to play in the half, but it was the crowd of 4,107 that made it feel much larger. The biggest momentum-swinging play of the game to that point came on an Andre Curbelo floater that gave the Golden Eagles their largest lead of the game at 11.

James Madison tried to trim it down but couldn’t get any closer than eight points over the final five minutes of the first half. The Dukes, though, managed to make it a nine-point game at the break after Terrence Edwards Jr. connected on a jumper with five seconds left. Both teams minimized the turnover number to two in the first half and ultimately both finished with 10 for the game.

Victor Hart immediately set the tone for the second half after he threw down a dunk that exploded the roof off the Coliseum and gave the Golden Eagles a 12-point lead minutes into the second half.

Victor Iwuakor then put home a layup that gave Southern Miss a 15-point lead that would go on to be its largest lead of the day. With things going Southern Miss’ way, James Madison took advantage of the Golden Eagles for an 11-0 run that cut it to a four-point game in three minutes. Michael Green III turned it into a four-point game after a layup in the paint with 6:14 to play. Hart followed with a three-point answer that energized the Coliseum crowd and boosted Southern Miss to a 9-0 run that put the lead back to 13 points with four minutes remaining. Hart ultimately sealed the win with a pair of free throws that put Southern Miss at 73 points. The Dukes had no answer the rest of the way and the Golden Eagles hung on for the 10-point win.

Donovan Ivory stamped the afternoon with a transition dunk that gave flashbacks to Southern Miss’ win over Louisiana last season in front of a sold-out crowd. Hart led all scorers with 16 points and seven rebounds – Hart, however, picked up a pair of technical fouls and had to leave the ballgame with 2:51 left in the game. Curbelo, who was coming off a triple-double against Georgia State last Thursday, finished his weekend with a 15-point, nine-assist performance. The senior guard has dished out 20 assists over the last two games and brought his season total to 30 through five games. Crowley filled up the box score with 15 points and eight rebounds while only playing seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

Cobie Montgomery went 4-for-4 from the floor en route finishing with 12 points. Iwuakor continued his paint dominance as the forward added three blocks following his four against the Panthers on Thursday. Southern Miss’ win over No. 19 James Madison was the eight-ever in program history and the third at Reed Green Coliseum. Its last win against a top-20 team was against then-No. 19 Arkansas on Nov. 18, 2000.

All-Time Ranked Wins

No. 20 Austin Peay – Jan. 3, 1974

No. 18 Virginia Tech - Feb. 22, 1986

No. 6 Alabama – Nov. 30, 1990

No. 21 South Carolina – Jan. 10, 1991

No. 15 Arkansas - Nov. 18, 2001

No. 21 Marquette – Jan. 16, 2004

No. 22 UCF – Jan. 15, 2011

No. 19 James Madison – Jan. 6, 2024

Game Notes -

Andre Curbelo dished out nine assists and brought his total over the two previous games to 20 - The win was the first over a ranked opponent since Jan. 15, 2011 against No. 22 UCF - James Madison moved to 14-1 on the season after suffering its first loss.

Austin Crowley went for 15 points after scoring 25 in the Sun Belt home opener on Thursday.

Victor Hart finished as the leading scorer for the sixth time as a Golden Eagle.

