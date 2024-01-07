Win Stuff
Midtown Hattiesburg steadily growing

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lots of growth has been seen around Midtown Hattiesburg in the last few years, and Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said he is hoping that continues in 2024.

Last year, the Jones Company started building its corporate headquarters in the area and has made tremendous progress.

The road project on U.S. 49 impacting Forrest General Hospital is underway and Barker estimated that it would be done by the middle of 2024.

Barker said using the master plan that was developed a few years ago and with the completion of some projects can help the area have a better traffic flow.

“So, as you see, momentum continues in Midtown, something we want to see across the city,” Barker said, But I think you can plan to see a lot of construction barrels in the Midtown area for at least the next year.”

Barker also said that the roads around Jones Company headquarters will go out to bid in a few months.

