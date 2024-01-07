Lucedale police asking public’s help in finding missing woman

From Lucedale Police Department Public Information Office

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lucedale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old George County woman.

The LPD is looking for Elizabeth Dickens of Lucedale, whose last known contract with her family was Dec. 29, 2023, at Sunrise Apartments in Lucedale.

Dickens was last seen wearing a girly-girl graphic T-shirt, jeans and Skechers tennis shoes.

LPD said Dickens possibly could be traveling in a gold Toyota VXL displaying George County license plate, GEB9143. The vehicle has ome damage to the front bumper and side panels.

According to her family, Dickens deals with mental health issues. She is also diabetic.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lucedale Police Department at (601) 947-3261.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.