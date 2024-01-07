Win Stuff
Lucedale police asking public’s help in finding missing woman

Lucedale police are asking the public's help in finding Elizabeth Dickens, who was seen last...
Lucedale police are asking the public's help in finding Elizabeth Dickens, who was seen last on Dec. 29, 2023.(Lucedale Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Lucedale Police Department Public Information Office

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lucedale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old George County woman.

The LPD is looking for Elizabeth Dickens of Lucedale, whose last known contract with her family was Dec. 29, 2023, at Sunrise Apartments in Lucedale.

Dickens was last seen wearing a girly-girl graphic T-shirt, jeans and Skechers tennis shoes.

LPD said Dickens possibly could be traveling in a gold Toyota VXL displaying George County license plate, GEB9143. The vehicle has ome damage to the front bumper and side panels.

According to her family, Dickens deals with mental health issues. She is also diabetic.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lucedale Police Department at (601) 947-3261.

