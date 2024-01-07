Win Stuff
HPD to drivers: School’s back in, so be aware of children, buses, speed zones

Hattiesburg police are reminding drivers that school returns Monday from holiday break.
Hattiesburg police are reminding drivers that school returns Monday from holiday break.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding drivers that schools return Monday from holiday break.

That means school busses will be operating and children will be on and off them, as well as walking to schools.

HPD asks that drivers please be mindful of school zone speed limits and watch for children crossing the roadways, especially during school hours.

While driving, remember these simple rules:

  • Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean “slow down,” not “speed up,” because the bus is preparing to stop

There are likely students waiting to get on or off the bus

  • Red flashing lights mean stop and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus because children are getting on or off the school bus

Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving

  • Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times

Be alert backing out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop

  • NEVER pass a stopped school bus.

Officers will be monitoring school zones, so be sure to watch the speed limit and allow a little extra time for school traffic on the morning commute.

