HPD to drivers: School’s back in, so be aware of children, buses, speed zones

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding drivers that schools return Monday from holiday break.

That means school busses will be operating and children will be on and off them, as well as walking to schools.

HPD asks that drivers please be mindful of school zone speed limits and watch for children crossing the roadways, especially during school hours.

While driving, remember these simple rules:

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean “slow down,” not “speed up,” because the bus is preparing to stop

There are likely students waiting to get on or off the bus

Red flashing lights mean stop and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus because children are getting on or off the school bus

Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving

Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times

Be alert backing out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop

NEVER pass a stopped school bus.

Officers will be monitoring school zones, so be sure to watch the speed limit and allow a little extra time for school traffic on the morning commute.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.