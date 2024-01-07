Historic vehicles at Shelby museum to get major makeover in 2024

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of historic military vehicles at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum are about to get a major makeover.

Nearly 50 tanks, helicopters and other vehicles in the museum’s vehicle park will be getting a new coat of paint in 2024.

“It’s about time to clean and repaint those, so that’s what we’re going to be doing throughout this year,” museum director Tommy Lofton said,

Also in 2024, the museum will have a new focus on what was happening in Mississippi during World War Two, from 1941-1945.

The refurbishing is all part of a new series of exhibits on the home front during the war.

“It’ll do more to give folks an idea of when they come through here, Mississippi’s contributions to the war,” said Lofton, “Mississippi’s reaction to Pearl Harbor, and getting into the war, into shipbuilding and into getting items overseas even, to aid our soldiers and sailors and Marines and airmen with their service.”

And this year, the museum also will be making some changes to its sections on early Mississippi history, with new artifacts being added to exhibits on the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War.

The museum also will host a number of special events this year, including the annual Military Retiree Day and a ceremony honoring America’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

