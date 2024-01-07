Harrison County car accident takes life of Perkinston man

From Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Office/Troop K

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - A 41-year-old Perkinston man died from injuries suffered when his vehicle collided with a fence after running off the road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report of an accident about 7 p.m. Friday on Mississippi 53 in Harrison County.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a 2014 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jeremy Hariel had been traveling south on Mississippi 53 when the truck left the highway near Road 401 and hit a fence.

MHP said Hariel received fatal injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, MHP said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.