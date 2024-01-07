Win Stuff
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening temperatures will fall into the mid to low 30′S. We will see partly clear skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 50′s across the Pine Belt. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a 100% chance of thunderstorms. There is a chance for high wind gusts, tornadoes, localized flooding, and small hail. Overnight lows will fall into mid to high 40′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the high 50′s across the area. There is a 30% chance for leftover showers and thunderstorms from Monday nights event. All rain is expected to be out of our area before 5 am on Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40′s.

Wednesday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 30′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 40′s across the Pine Belt.

