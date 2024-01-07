Win Stuff
Hannah's Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid to low 40′S. We will see partly clear skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 50′s across the Pine Belt. It will be a mostly clear day. Overnight lows will fall into mid to high 30′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the high 50′s across the area. There is an 80% chance of thunderstorms, some could possibly be severe. Strong wind gusts are a main concern for this event. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40′s.

Tuesday there is a 20% chance of rain before noon and temperatures will rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 30′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 30′s across the Pine Belt.

