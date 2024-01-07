Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Governor Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi’s outlook for the new year

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined WLOX News This Week to discuss Mississippi's 2024 outlook.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As Tate Reeves enters his second term as Governor of Mississippi, he goes into the new year optimistic about what he plans to do to lead the state of Mississippi.

Entering his second term, Reeves says he has a different mindset than when he was elected Governor in 2019.

“You know, I think I probably do have a slightly different mindset because I had spent eight years as Lieutenant Governor,” Reeves said. “When you’re Lieutenant Governor, literally the entire world from a work standpoint revolves around legislation and what happens in the Mississippi Capitol.”

“Being Governor is so much more than that, so it’s a very important piece of the overall process dealing with the legislature and dealing with the legislation that comes out, but it’s a small piece of the overall job of being Governor.”

The theme of Governor Reeves’ second inauguration was “Mississippi’s Time,” a call-back to a frequent refrain throughout his reelection campaign: “Mississippi has momentum, and this is Mississippi’s Time.”

“I will tell you the theme of the inauguration is going to be exactly that,” Reeves said. “I really do believe that it is Mississippi’s time. We’re beginning to see a lot of progress in a lot of areas that haven’t seen much progress in the state for many, many years.”

In terms of Mississippi’s financial standpoint, Reeves says that Mississippi is in the best state it’s been in for a while.

“You talk about the financial situations that we’re in, we’re in the best financial shape we’ve ever been in, and we’re in the best fiscal shape we’ve ever been in,” Reeves said. “That fact allows us, hopefully, to make some progress on some initiatives that I think are really important to the future of our state.”

As Reeves goes into his inauguration on Tuesday, Jan. 9, he believes that Mississippi can progress tremendously over the next four years.

“This is an opportunity for our state to take a huge step forward,” Reeves said.

Tickets for the traditional Inaugural Ball will be available and can be secured on the Inaugural website at www.MississippisTime.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malone had been in law enforcement for over two decades.
Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy
Records show his criminal history goes back more than three decades to when he lived in Alabama.
Man who shot Mississippi deputy had criminal record dating back 3 decades to Mobile County
JSU murder suspect, who was later released, will be returning to Jones College football team
JSU murder suspect, who was later released, will be returning to Jones College football team
The MHP reports that a Perkinston man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.
Harrison County car accident takes life of Perkinston man
Lucedale police are asking the public's help in finding Elizabeth Dickens, who was seen last...
Lucedale police asking public’s help in finding missing woman

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are reminding drivers that school returns Monday from holiday break.
HPD to drivers: School’s back in, so be aware of children, buses, speed zones
In between Sunday services, members of St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church indulged in a...
St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church celebrates Epiphany and start of Mardi Gras 2024
Southern Mississippi forward Victor Hart (2) looks for a shot at the basket while defended by...
Southern Miss Knocks Down #19 James Madison, Grab First Ranked Win Since 2011
Camp Shelby museum vehicles to get a sprucing up.
Camp Shelby museum vehicles to get a sprucing up