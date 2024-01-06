Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Quiet this weekend, but storms will return on Monday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone! Rain will continue for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall hold steady into the mid 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy, but we will see a few peaks of sunshine by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out into the low 50s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system will move in on Monday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms. We’ll be watching this system closely for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening hours. There are a lot of uncertainties in the forecast so stay tuned. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Next Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene in Perry County.
George Co. deputy shot, killed Thursday on US-98 identified
Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue
Officials were on the scene in Perry County.
Man involved in officer-involved shooting in Perry Co. identified
Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
‘I just felt like it was a slap in the face’: Local business owners speak out after learning about bridge closure
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/5
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/5
WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson says Friday afternoon will be rainy and cold, but the...
1/5 - Rex says rainy Friday night turns into sunny weekend ahead
WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson says Friday afternoon will be rainy and cold, but the...
1/5 - Rex says rainy Friday night turns to sunny weekend ahead
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/4
Rain return for your Friday