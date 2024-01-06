Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement agencies across Mississippi are in mourning after losing one of their own Thursday evening.

George County deputy Jeremy Malone’s career and life were cut short after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Lucedale.

The suspect, Purvis resident Rickey Powell, 43, was shot and killed by law enforcement after leading them on a chase that ended in Beaumont.

Malone was a native of Perry County, graduating in the Class of 1998 at Perry Central High School.

He got his start in law enforcement in the late 90s, as dispatcher at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

While working for the department, he crossed paths with a future Perry County sheriff, Mitch Nobles.

“I remember an incident that happened in Richton,” Nobles said. “Him and I both were dispatchers, but we was wanting to be involved so much, so I knew then that Jeremy had intentions of being in law enforcement.”

Nobles said after hearing about Malone’s death, it felt like he’d lost a family member.

“There are lots of things that we in law enforcement cringe; for that phone call that you’ve got a brother that you know, even a brother that you don’t know, that has lost their lives in law enforcement. It’s just a sad day, very sad day,” said Nobles.

Nobles said as a kid, Malone’s love for those around him was always clear.

“We had our little misfits, I’m sure,” said Nobles. “But as far as in the community, he was good to the community. He was good to the people around here.

“I always hated that he moved off and went somewhere else, but that’s just a part of life.”

Malone leaves behind three children and a wife.

Nobles said he hopes they feel the love as the days turn into weeks.

“My thoughts, my prayers goes out to him, goes out to the George County Sheriff’s Office, goes out to all law enforcement brothers,” said Nobles.

The details surrounding Malone’s death are currently under investigation.

