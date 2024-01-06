Win Stuff
Officer: 'The danger is always present'

Law enforcement officers say they work a dangerous job.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville Police Department Investigator Kyle Pickett has worn many hats during a law enforcement career that began in 2007: Deputy. SWAT team. Field training officer. Instructor.

Pickett said while the specifics of the work may change, the risk and peril involved rarely do.

“The danger is always present in a job like this,” he said. “Law enforcement is a dangerous job.”

That fact was underscored tragically Thursday night when George County Deputy Jeremy Malone was killed in the line of duty.

“Losing officers in a department, it doesn’t matter how big it is or how small it is,” Pickett said. “It’s tragic and it affects every law enforcement officer.”

Lt, J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff Department has been involved in law enforcement for nearly two decades.

Carter said support from fellow officers, and other agencies, provide quite the helping hand, and Thursday proved no different.

Other agencies provided major aid Thursday to eventually bring to a halt a chase that included George and Perry counties.

“The actions depend on the individual running,” Carter said. “If their actions are a threat to officers or society, then absolutely, the threat’s going to be eliminated.”

Pickett said with jobs in law enforcement, “you never know what could happen.”

Carter said that even though he didn’t know Malone, he still considers the deputy a brother.

“It hits home,” Carter said. “You don’t want it to happen locally, but, then, you don’t want it to happen, period.”

