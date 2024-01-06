Lucedale community reacts to deputy shooting

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shock and disbelief were two words that George County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Doug Adams used to describe the mood just 24 hour after the shooting death of Deputy Jeremy Malone.

Flags were at half staff at the courthouse Friday as an emotional Adams said the county and surrounding areas are offering support for the fallen deputy.

“We’ve had calls from officers all across south Mississippi,” he said. “That’s what happens. You go help your brother.”

Community members placed flowers and a wreath at the scene where Malone was killed.

One of his former co-workers, Hayley Cobb, just happened to see the display as she stopped by to do some shopping.

“I was like, ‘I wonder if they have some blue flowers?’ And they did,” she said. “So, I came to pay my respects in the little way that I can.”

Cobb says she will always remember Malone’s humor and dependability.

Now, in the tight-knit Lucedale community, she and others have his family on their minds.

“That’s the spirit of a small town,” she said. “‘What can I do for you? How can we help?’

“In situations like this, you never really know because it’s so sudden. It’s so drastic and painful. It’s just bare.”

As the sheriff’s office continued to gather information, Adams asked the community for patience.

“We just ask that y’all pray for the officers, the family, and George County,” he said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.