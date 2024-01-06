Laurel visitor center helps bring in tourism

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel made several changes and improvements to the City Beautiful throughout 2023.

One major addition was a visitors center for tourists and residents to learn about the historic town.

The Laurel-Jones County Visitor Center was a building people called home in the 1940s.

Today, it stands entirely transformed into a place of history.

“It’s just a unique space and an opportunity for people to come in, and see what all Laurel has to offer,” said Ailrick Young, Laurel Housing Authority executive director

The structure was built in 1938 and held six apartment units called Beacon Homes. Each unit had two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a bathroom for families.

The visitor center opened on Nov. 9, 2023.

“They kind of build an image of what Laurel is like in their mind and then when they get here, they’re like, ‘Wow, it’s so much different,’ and it really is,” said Raegan Thornton, Laurel Visitor Center clerk.

The city chose to keep one original unit lived in to explore its value in history since it is one of the oldest examples public housing in the state.

“Visitors who are visiting the center can go in and view how people lived at that time,” said Young.

The City of Laurel, Jones County Board of Supervisors and Jones County Economic Development Authority, partnered with the housing authority to get the center off the ground.

“It’s an addition to the city because it gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have going on,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

The renovation of the building cost more than $100,000. Laurel will operate the center.

Thornton said the center hasn’t gotten that much attention seeing that it just opened a month or so ago.

What it has gotten is visitors, Thornton said.

“We’ve had people from neighboring states, but we’ve also had people from New York, a couple from Canada, and we had an apostille from West Africa,” said Thornton.

Over time, Laurel has become a popular place to visit. The television show, ‘Hometown,’ has received much credit for attracting visitors.

Compared to September 2022, the city has seen a $500,000 increase in sales tax for 2023, and those big numbers also are helping with economic development for city tourism.

“I think there should be a healthy balance of the tourism aspect of shopping and viewing things that are on TV, but also learning,” said Thornton.

The visitors’ center also features an RV parking lot, a dog park and an art wall.

The next big addition will be electric car charging stations, which hopefully will be installed this year.

“They come because of ‘Hometown’ and then they kind of fall in love with the history,” said Thornton.

The city said they expect to see a spike in the number of visitors to the center in the next few months.

The visitor center is located at 601 Leontyne Price Blvd..

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.