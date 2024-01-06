Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Ezell to take part in House committee hearing on possible Mayorkas impeachment

Rep. Mike Ezell will take part in a hearing next week on the possible impeachment of Homeland...
Rep. Mike Ezell will take part in a hearing next week on the possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Congressional committee is taking up next week the question of whether the nation’s top internal security chief should keep his job.

First-term Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Mississippi) will be in the middle of those considerations.

Ezell sits on the House’s Republican-led Homeland Security Committee, which is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on the possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Many Republicans have accused Mayorkas of being derelict overseeing the border between the United States and Mexico.

Ezell said he will be interested in listening to the testimony.

“We’ll have some victims there of border crime,” Ezell said. “We’ll have some other folks there, some professionals. We’ll probably have some former border patrol agents. We’ve talked to those folks over the course of this last year.

“I went to the border earlier and it’s time to get something done about it, but we want to prepare our case like you’re supposed to, not the way they did it for (former) President (Donald) Trump.”

Ezell was in Hattiesburg Friday to speak at a monthly meeting of the Area Development Partnership.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials were on the scene in Perry County.
Man involved in officer-involved shooting in Perry Co. identified
Law enforcement at the scene in Perry County.
George Co. deputy shot, killed Thursday on US-98 identified
Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
‘I just felt like it was a slap in the face’: Local business owners speak out after learning about bridge closure
Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
Two-day search for elusive fugitive ends; Loftin in Covington Co. custody
Wreath set up for Deputy Malone.
GoFundMe created for family of George Co. deputy

Latest News

Forrest County board president says supervisors are hoping to mitigate impact of scheduled...
Board president says supervisors looking for alternatives over Leaf River bridge closure
Petal sets date for special election.
City of Petal sets special election to fill vacant alderman seat
Malone had been in law enforcement for over two decades.
Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy
Petal sets date for special election.
Petal special election set for Feb. 15