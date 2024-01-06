Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Petal sets special election to fill vacant alderman seat

Petal special election set for Feb. 15.
By Delaney Dukes
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The empty seat of former City of Petal Alderman Steve Stringer goes up for grabs mid-February.

During a special meeting Friday, the Petal Board of Aldermen set Feb. 15 for the special election to fill the empty Ward 2 chair created when Stringer was voted onto the Forrest Cou8nty Board of Supervisors.

To qualify, candidates must:

  • Live in the ward
  • Collect at least 50 signatures from registered voters in the ward
  • Turn in signatures by 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

“I would suggest that you get your information up here as quickly as you can,” Petal mayor Tony Ducker said. “Then, that way, we can kind of proofread and check and make sure everybody is qualified.

“We’ve had on so many occasions someone get 70 signatures and they think, ‘Man that’s 20 more than we really need,’ and end up with only 40 or 45 are actually legitimate, registered voters from that particular ward.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene in Perry County.
George Co. deputy shot, killed Thursday on US-98 identified
Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue
Officials were on the scene in Perry County.
Man involved in officer-involved shooting in Perry Co. identified
Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
‘I just felt like it was a slap in the face’: Local business owners speak out after learning about bridge closure
Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
Two-day search for elusive fugitive ends; Loftin in Covington Co. custody

Latest News

Malone had been in law enforcement for over two decades.
Perry County law enforcement remembers fallen George County deputy
Petal sets date for special election.
Petal special election set for Feb. 15
Many mourning over deputy lost in line of duty.
Many mourning over deputy lost in line of duty
Laurel's Visitor Center doing job as designed.
Laurel visitor center helps bring in tourism
6pm Headlines 1/5
6pm Headlines 1/5