City of Petal sets special election to fill vacant alderman seat

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The empty seat of former City of Petal Alderman Steve Stringer goes up for grabs mid-February.

During a special meeting Friday, the Petal Board of Aldermen set Feb. 15 for the special election to fill the empty Ward 2 chair created when Stringer was voted onto the Forrest Cou8nty Board of Supervisors.

To qualify, candidates must:

Live in the ward

Collect at least 50 signatures from registered voters in the ward

Turn in signatures by 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

“I would suggest that you get your information up here as quickly as you can,” Petal mayor Tony Ducker said. “Then, that way, we can kind of proofread and check and make sure everybody is qualified.

“We’ve had on so many occasions someone get 70 signatures and they think, ‘Man that’s 20 more than we really need,’ and end up with only 40 or 45 are actually legitimate, registered voters from that particular ward.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.