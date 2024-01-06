Board president says supervisors looking for alternatives over Leaf River bridge closure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The new president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors said alternatives are being explored for crossing the Leaf River between Hattiesburg and Petal.

The old span is scheduled to be closed for two months starting Jan. 22 in order for construction crews to complete work on the approaches to the new East Hardy Street bridge.

The new bridge, originally announced as a $15.2 million project, will eventually replace its predecessor, which has been referred to of late as the “Metal Bridge.”

Forrest County BOS President Terri Bell said supervisors were notified this past Tuesday about the closure.

“We’ve been working extremely hard, looking at every alternative and every feasible option that there may be,” Bell said.

Bell said keeping at least one lane of the old bridge open would be the top alternative.

“Now, we’re looking at alternatives to be able to keep that road open with one lane, and moving traffic that way,” Bell said.

Bell said another possibility being explored was a detour that would go around and connect to the old bridge.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.