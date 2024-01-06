Win Stuff
ADP issues deadline for ‘Leadership’ nominations, names headline act for HUBFEST 2024

HUBFEST announces musical headliner
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline is approaching to nominate someone to participate in an annual leadership program, hosted by the Area Development Partnership.

Jan. 19 is the last day for nominations for the 2024 class of Leadership Pine Belt.

The program helps prepare local residents for leadership roles in South Mississippi.

This year’s kickoff session will be held in March and the program will run through October.

“It’s just a good way to get people ingrained into the community,” said Chad Newell, Area Development Partnership president.

“They’ll learn about healthcare, education, manufacturing, military, so they’ll be a great cross-reference there, personality testing, three different teams to do service projects to give back to the area.”

Final applications for the program have to be submitted by Jan. 26.

You can learn more about the program by visiting www.theadp.com.

Meanwhile, the ADP has announced the top performing act for the upcoming HUBFEST

The organization said country music singer Dillon Carmichael will headline on March 23.

Carmichael will be on one of four stages that will be set up during the festival.

“We’re going to have four stages of live music, different genres of music,” Newell said. “We’re going to have over 200 arts and crafts booths and typically, more than 30,000 people in downtown Hattiesburg.

“So it’s a great community event, and it’s free to the general public.”

Sponsors for HUBFEST 2024 include the city of Hattiesburg, Forrest County and Hattiesburg Coca-Cola.

