Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

4th Dist. Rep. Ezell reacts to death of George County Deputy Malone

Congressman Mike Ezell speaks at a monthly meeting of the Area Development Partnership Friday.
Congressman Mike Ezell speaks at a monthly meeting of the Area Development Partnership Friday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell said he is feeling the death of George County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jeremy Malone.

Malone, 44, was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop on U.S. 98 in Lucedale Thursday.

Before being elected to Congress in 2022, Ezell was the long-time sheriff of Jackson County.

“It’s horrible that this happens,” Ezell said. “These men and women put their lives on the line every day.

We’ve got to do better in supporting our law enforcement across the country, which I’ve done my entire life. You know it’s a tragedy, we’ve got to support his family as much as we can, we’ve got to support that sheriff’s office. We’ve got to support our men and women in law enforcement.”

Ezell was in Hattiesburg Friday, to speak at a monthly meeting of the Area Development Partnership.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Ricky Powell, 43, who was shot and killed by law enforcement after a lengthy chase.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene in Perry County.
George Co. deputy shot, killed Thursday on US-98 identified
Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue
Officials were on the scene in Perry County.
Man involved in officer-involved shooting in Perry Co. identified
Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
‘I just felt like it was a slap in the face’: Local business owners speak out after learning about bridge closure
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say

Latest News

The kickoff event for the Area Development Partnership's 2024 class of Leadership Pine Belt...
ADP issues deadline for ‘Leadership’ nominations, names headline act for HUBFEST 2024
-
Teacher job fair to be hosted by Petal School District on Jan. 25
Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
‘I just felt like it was a slap in the face’: Local business owners speak out after learning about bridge closure
Local businesses on both sides of the Leaf River are frustrated after learning that the...
Local businesses speak out about bridge closure