4th Dist. Rep. Ezell reacts to death of George County Deputy Malone

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell said he is feeling the death of George County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jeremy Malone.

Malone, 44, was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop on U.S. 98 in Lucedale Thursday.

Before being elected to Congress in 2022, Ezell was the long-time sheriff of Jackson County.

“It’s horrible that this happens,” Ezell said. “These men and women put their lives on the line every day.

We’ve got to do better in supporting our law enforcement across the country, which I’ve done my entire life. You know it’s a tragedy, we’ve got to support his family as much as we can, we’ve got to support that sheriff’s office. We’ve got to support our men and women in law enforcement.”

Ezell was in Hattiesburg Friday, to speak at a monthly meeting of the Area Development Partnership.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Ricky Powell, 43, who was shot and killed by law enforcement after a lengthy chase.

