WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing a helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this holiday weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC and ABC, respectively.p.m

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time All-American Bowl: High School Football Noon-3 p.m. Golf: Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Time Motor Sports: Supercross: Anaheim 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Golf: Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

ABC 7.2

Saturday Time NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 3:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m. NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 7 p.m.-10:15 p.m. Sunday Time NCAA Division I FCS Championship: Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.