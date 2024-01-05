WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing a helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this holiday weekend.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC and ABC, respectively.p.m
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|All-American Bowl: High School Football
|Noon-3 p.m.
|Golf: Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|Motor Sports: Supercross: Anaheim
|1 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Golf: Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
|3:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|7 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|NCAA Division I FCS Championship: Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.