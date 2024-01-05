Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

WDAM 7's weekend sports offerings on NBC and ABC.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing a helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this holiday weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC and ABC, respectively.p.m

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
All-American Bowl: High School FootballNoon-3 p.m.
Golf: Sentry Tournament of Champions3 p.m.-5 p.m.
SundayTime
Motor Sports: Supercross: Anaheim1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Golf: Sentry Tournament of Champions3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

ABC 7.2

SaturdayTime
NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens3:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts7 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
SundayTime
NCAA Division I FCS Championship: Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits1 p.m.-4 p.m.

