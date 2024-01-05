Two-day search for elusive fugitive ends; Loftin in Covington Co. custody

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - The two-day search for Antwan Loftin, who eluded arrest in Covington County, is over.

On Wednesday, Loftin managed to slip away from deputies when they attempted to arrest him during a routine traffic stop along Lowery Road. According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, Loftin has an active arrest warrant for a probation violation in relation to a 2022 controlled substance conviction in Lamar County.

In addition to being on probation, Investigator Frank Riley with the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Loftin was currently out on bond for manslaughter charges for the February 2023 fatal shooting of 36-year-old Johnny Reese in Bassfield. The case is awaiting a trial date.

The initial search for Loftin centered in the Rock Hill and Gates Bridge communities near Sumrall. However, Perkins said Friday that multiple reports later placed Loftin in Bassfield.

By mid-Friday morning, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office announced that Loftin was in the custody of the Covington County Jail.

Investigator Riley said Loftin turned himself in at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Loftin faces charges of resisting arrest in Covington County, and he will be transferred to Lamar County custody on the Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Loftin stayed at a Bassfield home during the multi-county search. The handcuffs he was wearing when he eluded officers were still at the Bassfield residence.

