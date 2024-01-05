Win Stuff
Teacher job fair to be hosted by Petal School District on Jan. 25

The fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Petal Primary School located at 60 Herrington Road in Petal.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District will host its annual teacher job fair on Jan. 25.

The fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Petal Primary School located at 60 Herrington Road in Petal. It is open to all prospective teachers interested in a PreK-12 certified position at the school district.

Prospective teachers will have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face and take part in 10-minute mini-interviews for openings in the 2024-25 school year.

For the principals, the fair serves as a screening time where they determine which candidates to call for full interviews as positions become available.

“The job fair provides our administrators with a unique opportunity to identify and connect with potential candidates to join the Petal School District,” said Wes Carlisle, PSD director of human resources. “As we seek new additions to our teaching team, we look for individuals who not only hold the necessary qualifications but also embody the core values that have long defined our district.”

Interested candidates must submit the online registration form and complete the licensed personnel employment application found at www.petalschools.com.

The deadline for registration is Friday, Jan. 19. Once registration has been submitted, applicants will receive a confirmation email with their interview time.

