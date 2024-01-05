Win Stuff
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Stanley’s limited-edition insulated cups are going for more than double their value on the resale market after selling out within minutes in many stores.

The stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target, but they are now showing up on the secondary market for hundreds of dollars more for those who couldn’t get theirs in the retail market.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday.

Target is selling them for $45, but many shoppers are now turning to the resale market to get one.

On Thursday, several listings for the popular cups were seen going for as high as $399 on eBay.

While some of the Winter Pink Starbucks edition cups were going for as high as $250 on Poshmark.

This week, multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 19 million times.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

