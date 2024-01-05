Win Stuff
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Scott County man has been captured nearly a week after he was accused of killing an elderly woman and setting her body on fire in Forest.

Sammy Patrick was arrested Friday before 11 a.m. in Bryam, he’s accused of capital murder.

The crime took place around 2 p.m. Saturday on Old Jackson Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was shot and had been set on fire. Investigators say the woman had also been sexually assaulted.

Sammy Patrick is in custody!!

Posted by Scott County S.O. on Friday, January 5, 2024

