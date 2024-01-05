Win Stuff
Reigning state champs Hattiesburg off to tremendous start

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg boys basketball team lost just one game in 2023.

A 55-54 loss to Pascagoula on December 1 the only blemish in an otherwise perfect year for the Tigers.

Of course, Hattiesburg won 16 straight games to close out last season and claim the class 5A state championship – the program’s first title in 49 years.

But that’s in the rearview mirror. Hattiesburg’s hungry for more, off to a 15-1 start this season.

“I can say by our chemistry,” said Hattiesburg senior forward Logan Burns. “We really came together on one goal this year. We want to go back to back. We all came together, worked hard and we’re on the run right now. Coach talks a lot about body language. We keep positive and keep our head on straight and keep working, we’ll get there.”

“It’s been a pleasant surprise,” said Hattiesburg head coach Ernie Watson. “These guys here really love each other, they play for each other. Our senior leadership is great, our guard play is great and they keep everybody in tune. It’s unbelievable how they’re playing and they just bought in to the championship fever. They love playing this game.”

