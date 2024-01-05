Win Stuff
Rain return for your Friday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/4
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good evening, everyone! Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy, but rain will return by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system will move in on Monday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms. We’ll be watching this system closely for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening hours. There are a lot of uncertainties in the forecast so stay tuned. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Next Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

