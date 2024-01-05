Win Stuff
Man involved in officer-involved shooting in Perry Co. identified

Officials were on the scene in Perry County.
Officials were on the scene in Perry County.(WDAM/ Jay Harrison)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Perry County on Thursday has been identified.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 43-year-old Rickey Powell.

Sources have told us that Powell was from Purvis.

MBI said the subject fatally shot a George County Sheriff’s Office deputy while the deputy was approaching the vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98 in Lucedale. The deputy was identified as Jeremy Malone.

After the shooting, the subject fled the scene. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle out of George County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Office engaged the subject near Beaumont where multiple rounds were fired. The subject received fatal injuries at this location, according to MBI.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

