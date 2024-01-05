Win Stuff
Lyon Ranch Road closed until further notice in Jones Co.

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Emergency Operation Center has issued a road closure notice.

According to the EOC, a section of Lyon Ranch Road between Boleware Road and Monarch Road will be closed from Friday until further notice.

The road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge for repair.

