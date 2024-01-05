Lyon Ranch Road closed until further notice in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Emergency Operation Center has issued a road closure notice.

According to the EOC, a section of Lyon Ranch Road between Boleware Road and Monarch Road will be closed from Friday until further notice.

The road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge for repair.

