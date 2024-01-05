‘I just felt like it was a slap in the face’: Local business owners speak out after learning about bridge closure

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -In response to concerns over an upcoming bridge closure between Hattiesburg and Petal, Forrest County leaders said they met with the county engineer and contractors to see if there are additional options for drivers.

Local businesses on both sides of the Leaf River are frustrated after learning Wednesday morning that the decades-old bridge connecting Hattiesburg and Petal will be closed to prepare for the opening of the new bridge.

“I just felt like it was a slap in the face to all the business owners here and to the citizens of Petal is what I felt like,” said Cynthia Holland, owner of Holland’s Tax Service and The Wine Cellar.

“They have no respect for us,” said Gary Walters, owner of Gary’s Small Engine.

Citizens and business owners like Walters want to know why both bridges need to be shut down at the same time.

“It don’t make sense,” Walters said. “Leave the old bridge open is what they need to do. It’s going to affect our business.”

“We have lots of customers that come across that bridge coming here, and now they’re going to have to hunt a route to go and it’s going to affect us.”

Hattiesburg businesses aren’t the only ones that will be affected by the closure. On the other side of the Leaf River, businesses in Petal on South Main Street will also struggle to bridge the gap.

Holland owns two businesses right off South Main Street, but the liquor store is the one she worries about the most.

“Our traffic count here at the corner of Carterville and Main Street is one of the highest traffic counts besides Evelyn Gandy, so whenever that traffic count is gone, our business, basically, is shut down,” Holland said. “If you have a retail business, you’re going to lose your business, maybe what you’ve worked for all your life.”

Holland also said she wishes county leaders had given her a heads-up that the closure was going to happen.

“It’s not the mayor’s fault, It’s not our alderman’s fault; this is actually Forrest County, and it should’ve been told to our businesses and our citizens here in Petal, and give people time to prepare for this,” Holland said.

We’re told the Forrest County officials are working together to find other options for the bridge closure.

