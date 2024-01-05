Hattiesburg to add half dozen 1st responders to city rolls

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is scheduled to swear in six, new first-responders next week,

A half dozen lateral transfers will join the rosters of the Hattiesburg police and fire departments, respectively, during an oath ceremony.

Four of the transfers will join the Hattiesburg Fire Department, while the other two are slated for the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Each will be issued the oath by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, followed by badging and remarks made by HFD and HPD command staff.

