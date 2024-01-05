Win Stuff
GoFundMe created for family of George Co. deputy

Deputy Jeremy Malone, 44, was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is collecting donations to help support the family of the George County deputy who was shot and killed Thursday night.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for funeral expenses to help the family of Jeremy Malone. It is organized by MDPS Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Deputy Malone, 44, was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98 in Lucedale.

While the deputy was approaching the vehicle, a suspect fatally shot the deputy and fled the scene.

Multiple agencies were made aware of this incident and began to respond. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department engaged the subject near Beaumont where multiple rounds were fired.

The suspect, who had been identified as a 43-year-old man, received fatal injuries. His name has name has not been released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Malone was a 21-year law enforcement veteran with the George County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

The Department of Public Safety asks for prayers for all who knew and loved Jeremy.

