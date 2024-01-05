George Co. deputy shot, killed Thursday on US-98 identified

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement following the death of a deputy on Thursday.

The release said the deputy, who has been identified as Jeremy Malone, was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98 near the intersection of Brushy Creek Road in Lucedale.

Beaumont Police Chief Jeremy McSwain also confirmed that a George County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed during an incident.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the suspect fatally shot the deputy while the deputy was approaching the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect, whose name was not released, led other law enforcement officers and law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit out of George County.

The pursuit ended in Perry County outside the city limits of Beaumont.

MBI said the Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Office engaged the suspect near Beaumont where multiple rounds were fired. The subject received fatal injuries at this location.

The incident is being investigated by MBI.

If you have to drive along US-98 in Perry County, you may still wish to avoid this area.

Officials ask that you keep the family of the deputy and the George County Sheriff’s Office and community in your thoughts and prayers.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

