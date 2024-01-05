DEVELOPING: George Co. deputy shot, killed in incident Thursday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Beaumont Police Chief Jeremy McSwain, a George County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed during an incident on Thursday.

There have been reports of a police chase that started in George County and ended in Perry County, just outside the city limits of Beaumont.

We are working to get more information from law enforcement at this time.

There is a police presence near U.S. Highway 98 and Bolton Avenue.

Officers on the scene tell us the driver of the vehicle in the chase has died. At this time, we are not being told how the driver died.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is leading this investigation.

If you have to drive along US-98 in Perry County, you may want to avoid this area.

We have two reporters responding to that scene, and we will update this story when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.