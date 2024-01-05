Win Stuff
Developer DR Horton proposes 700-home subdivision in Petal

If the project is approved, an estimated 714 homes will be built around Trussel Road over the next decade.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Developer DR Horton has proposed a 700-home subdivision in Petal.

If the project is approved, an estimated 714 homes will be built around Trussel Road over the next decade.

“We’ve got the blueprint to work with with our subdivision regulations,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “They’re tough. Some cities don’t have the stuff that we have in there: 10,000 sq. ft. Minimum lot, 1,400 sq. ft. house.”

The company requested three variances on the city’s building requirements at the Dec. 5 board meeting.

This includes: a request to install surface ditches ditches with proper gradients to natural outfalls instead of curbs and gutters with drop inlets and storm drains underground; a variance of the 75′ minimum lot width for a mixture of 70′ and 80′ wide lots; and a variance of the minimum 15′ minimum side yard setback in favor of a 10′ side yard setback.

“They haven’t had boots on the ground, so we’ll see when it’s all said and done,” Ducker said. “We’ve got a public hearing next Tuesday for our planning commission. They’ll make a recommendation for a few of the exceptions.”

If more families move in, it could mean new business along Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

But what about the potential impact on the school district?

Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon said he’s happy with the growth, but also concerned about how it will be managed, even with a new school in the works.

“What does it mean to the quality of the education,” asked Dillon. “Does that mean your class sizes increase? Does that mean it looks like what it looks like now?

“I think there’s some challenges that come with that.”

Ducker said at this time, there aren’t any specific details on what type of homes will be built, but the city is working to make sure everyone’s needs are met.

“They could get boots on the ground and go in there and find out they can’t do that many and there’s gonna be some issues here and there, so we’re gonna work through that process,” Ducker said.

To learn more about the project, the Petal Planning Commission will be meeting at City Hall next Tuesday, Jan. 9. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

