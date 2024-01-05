Columbia School District wrapping up $3M baseball/softball complex renovation

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia School District is wrapping up a $3 million project to upgrade the baseball and softball facilities at Columbia High School.

The work is being done to improve concession stands, press boxes, bathrooms and seating.

Construction began several months ago and should be finished by the end of January.

“What we’re trying to do is continue our unique sporting experience that we provide here in Columbia,” said Jason Harris, superintendent of the Columbia School District. “If you’ve been to our football games, you’ve seen up top, we have cabanas and different things, so the same thing will kind of apply here, different chair back seating, so when you come, everyone will have a great experience.”

The first baseball pitch at the new park will be thrown on Feb. 13.

