1/5 - Rex says rainy Friday night turns into sunny weekend ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

Friday will start dry, but it will be wet by the afternoon with an 80% chance of rain. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

The rain will end overnight, and lows will move into the mid-40s.

Saturday and Sunday look dry, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

On Monday, expect showers and thunderstorms to return. Some could be strong to severe, so keep up with future forecasts.

