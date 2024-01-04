UPDATE: Lane closures on I-59 expected to begin Monday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Commuters who use Interstate 59 can expect to see lane closures starting next week.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, construction work is taking place on I-59, but lane closures will begin on Monday.

Work crews will be working on a section of the roadway between the Evelyn Gandy Parkway interchange and the U.S. 49 interchange.

Construction will also happen on the south route of I-59 to the Lamar County line.

No lane closures are expected until Monday, Jan. 8.

Travelers will be asked to take alternate routes to avoid jams and collisions. If they have to take that route, they will be asked to slow down and block out distractions from driving.

MDOT said the project is on schedule and will hopefully be finished in the summer.

