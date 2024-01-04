Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day

Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this Valentine's Day.(Spangler Candy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sweethearts has something special for those who are caught in the struggles of the dating world this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition “Situationship” boxes as the perfect gift for those in the “talking phase” during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprints, or what Sweethearts calls “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”

The special Valentine’s treats will be available for purchase beginning Monday.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022...
NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says Woullard stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs...
Missing man found safe in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police

Latest News

Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
Leaf River Bridge closure
The board of aldermen recently approved bids to begin installing new sidewalks along Main Street.
Mayor talks Sumrall projects
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert Wednesday regarding a...
Search for wanted man in Covington County
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter