Sun Belt Conference releases USM non-divisional opponents for 2024 season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sun Belt Conference announced the league’s 2024 non-divisional opponents for its members Thursday.

For the University of Southern Mississippi, the Golden Eagles are set to play both James Madison University and Marshall University to round out the league portion of its schedule.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, USM will host Marshall and travel to James Madison. The Golden Eagles and the Thundering Herd will meet for the first time since 2018, while the JMU game marks the first-ever contest between the two schools in football.

Southern Miss Athletics said the 2024 slate will feature Arkansas State University, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Marshall and University of South Alabama at home, while going on the road to James Madison, University of Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State University and Troy University. Dates for those games will be announced later this winter.

The non-conference portion of the schedule shows Southern Miss opening the season at the University of Kentucky on Aug. 31 before playing its home opener against Southeastern Louisiana University on Sept. 7.

The Golden Eagles would then play at home against the University of South Florida on Sept. 14 before finishing up non-conference play at Jacksonville State University on Sept. 21.

Additional ticketing information will be available for the upcoming home season in the coming weeks.

2024 Southern Miss Football Schedule

Aug. 21 at Kentucky

Sept. 7 Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 14 USF

Sept. 21 at Jacksonville State

Sun Belt Games

Home

Arkansas State

Marshall

Louisiana

South Alabama

Away

James Madison

ULM

Texas State

Troy

