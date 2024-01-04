Recap: Youth violence in the Pine Belt in 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth violence has an estimated $122 billion annual impact in the nation according to the CDC.

Over the last year, a rise in youth violence in the Pine Belt has caused several local organizations to take a deep dive into how to solve the problem.

Just two months ago in Petal, police say two teens broke into a pawn shop, causing thousands of dollars in damage, stealing guns and trekking on a week-long crime spree across several Pine Belt cities, including Hattiesburg and Laurel.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the teens don’t realize their actions affected both the victims’ and their families.

“One of the biggest problems we see, especially with your late teens and early 20s, mainly males, they’ve been the perpetrators in a lot of our stuff, is they just don’t have any long-term thought or planning about what they are going to do,” said Cox. “About how is this is going to affect me past right now, how it’s going to affect my future, my family. They just seem like they don’t think past right now.”

The CDC reports that homicide is the third leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24 and emergency departments across the nation are treating over 800 young people for physical assault-related injuries each day.

“We also see that is a big group we have a problem with, there’s no respect for law enforcement,” Cox said. “Right, wrong or indifferent, I guess they see what they see on TV, whether you agree with it or not, and think that’s everywhere.”

The Hattiesburg Police Department tells us about 350 incidents involving juveniles occurred in the Hub City in 2023.

For years, HPD has been trying to curb youth violence in the area by providing programs to younger kids, hoping to guide them in the right direction as they grow up.

“First we do a program called GREAT, gang resistance education and training,” said Capt. Allen Murray, community relations and crime prevention with HPD. “We’re going to the Hattiesburg School District’s 5th grade in the summer semester and the 6th-grade level in the spring semester where we’re teaching them about gang violence, teaching them about conflict resolution, goal setting, healthy networks and things of that nature. We also put them into the police athletic league, with the police athletic league we utilize the same strategies, but we introduce them to other things like in the medical field, government, civics, things of that nature.”

LPD offers a similar program to kids in the Laurel school district called Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) That gives kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs and violence.

Both agencies say it’s sad to see youth go down the wrong path after completing the programs.

“It just makes me that much sadder to see somebody be so young, now this hasn’t happened to me as far as a violent crime but I’d had kids that I coached, it just really hits home when I see a kid in handcuffs that I spent time coaching back then,” Cox said.

“It’s a community effort, youth, they’re our future, they belong to all of us,” Murray said. “If we work together, we can go ahead and try to curve this problem.”

For those wanting to enroll their kids or have questions about the programs in this story, call LPD at (601) 425-4711 and HPD at (601) 544-7900.

