Public safety alert issued in Covington Co. regarding wanted man

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public safety alert regarding a wanted man.

A Facebook post by the Covington County Emergency Management Agency said residents are asked to be on the lookout for a man dressed in a yellow jacket, black pants and red shoes in the Gates Bridges Road area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subject was being arrested around 3:30 p.m. by a deputy and was being placed into a car with handcuffs. The man reportedly resisted and fled with the handcuffs on. The deputy chased the man on foot, but the subject got away.

The sheriff’s office said the man is wanted for an MDOC warrant out of Lamar County.

If this man is seen, residents are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 765-0005 or 911.

Image courtesy of MGN.
