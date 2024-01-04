Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A major bridge connecting Hattiesburg and Petal is expected to be shut down for a couple of months to prepare for the opening of a new bridge over the Leaf River.

Forrest County Engineer Nick Connolly told us that the old bridge was expected to close for two to three months beginning Jan. 22.

Connolly said if the bridge stays open, the traffic could put the safety of crews at risk as they finish the project.

Plans came to light this week from officials, but some residents say they were surprised by the news.

Seth Cochran’s business, Riverside Muffler, sits just over the bridge on the Petal side. He’s worried detours may make it harder for customers to access his business.

“That’s going to completely affect these businesses through here and our business,” said Cochran.

Concerned resident Buddy Rogers would like to see the bridge remain open until the new bridge is ready.

“We can’t even get into Hattiesburg from this way now...I don’t understand that,” said Rogers. “To us, and I’ve talked to lots and lots of people that live here, they need to leave the old bridge open until the new one gets finished completely and then close the old one. That’s what they need to do.”

While it is a Forrest County project, city leaders in Hattiesburg and Petal know it could impact residents or business owners like Cochran, who hopes to learn more about plans from the county in the days ahead.

“If they would just get with the business owners and let us know what’s going on, we’d really appreciate that,” Cochran said.

More details on detours and plans will be released as information becomes available.

