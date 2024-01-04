NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in Covington Co. previously arrested for manslaughter; neighborhood patrols continue

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New details from law enforcement officials revealed that a wanted man in Covington County is the same man arrested in 2023 for manslaughter.

Antwan Loftin has an active arrest warrant for probation violation in relation to a 2022 conviction for possession of a controlled substance. (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

The search continues for Antwan Demarcus Loftin in Covington County.

Deputies attempted to arrest Loftin after a routine traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 3, revealed an outstanding warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation in Lamar County. However, Loftin was able to escape arrest and flee on foot despite being handcuffed.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office issued a safety alert Wednesday night urging residents around Lowery Road to be on the lookout for Loftin. As of Thursday morning, Covington County Sheriff Darrel Perkins said his office is moving from a manhunt to neighborhood patrols. These patrols will be in the Rock Hill and Gates Bridge communities near Sumrall.

According to Major Mike Harlin with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Loftin is on probation for a 2022 conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement also confirmed that Loftin was arrested in February 2023 for manslaughter after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Johnny Reese in Bassfield. At the time of the arrest, the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office said they believed the shooting resulted from an argument.

It is not clear now if those charges were later dropped or if Loftin was also on parole awaiting trial. WDAM has left messages with the Jefferson Davis Circuit Court and the sheriff’s office requesting clarification.

Sheriff Perkins said residents in the Rock Hill and Gates Bridge communities should remain alert and report suspicious activities or persons to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Loftin was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black pants and red shoes.

If you have any information on Loftin’s whereabouts, contact the CCSO at (601) 765-8281 or call 911.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.