MSDH: Mass re-testing of medical cannabis products underway

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has announced that a mass re-testing of certain medical cannabis products placed on an administrative hold is now underway.

MSDH said the re-testing began on Wednesday. The department and the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program (MMCP) anticipate that the products will be cleared and back on dispensary shelves soon.

The process is expected to take two to three weeks, and cleared batches of products will be released each Friday until all products are re-tested.

MSDH said the priority for re-testing starts with flower/bud, which serves as the base for many products, followed by concentrates and then infused products.

“Patient safety is our top priority,” said Laura Goodson, director of MMCP. “We are tasked with making sure all test results meet the regulatory standards and that approved products are available to those in the medical cannabis program.”

An administrative hold was placed on a large number of products on Dec. 21, 2023, after the MMCP found discrepancies during an audit of Certificates of Analysis (COA) surrounding original test results for pesticides and mycotoxins completed by Rapid Analytics.

The investigation into the discrepancies is ongoing. MMCP is covering the cost for all re-testing of products.

Patients are encouraged to contact dispensaries to see what products are available.

