Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mount Olive alderwoman ‘shocked’ over canceled board meet

The mayor said a special called meeting will be held soon to reschedule the regular monthly meeting that was canceled.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mount Olive alderwoman Marcia Hull is upset with some fellow town leaders.

That’s because a scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting set for Tuesday had to be canceled.

The reason was not enough board members showed up to participate.

“There were only two aldermen, which was myself and alderwoman McCullum, and (neither) the mayor nor the other three board members were present, so we were, we were shocked,” said Hull, who is also mayor pro tem of Mount Olive.

A minimum of three members needed to attend to conduct official city business.

Mayor Cliff Kelly said he was ill and could not attend. He also said he was not able to notify Board members in advance.

“Prior notice can’t go out if you don’t have it,” said Kelly.

Kelly also said a special called meeting will be held soon to reschedule the regular monthly meeting that was canceled.

“All citizens are invited to all meetings, and yes, we will have a special called meeting to set the date for the meeting so we can conduct the business of the town of Mount Olive,” Kelly said.

Kelly said one board member was also sick Tuesday night and another was out of town.

“I have the concerns because of the public,” Hull said. “We had quite a few people that showed up, concerned citizens, and we were not able to deliver what they wanted, (which) was a meeting to voice their concerns.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
The Jones County Sheriff's Office said a passenger vehicle, an 18-wheeler and a waste...
Injuries reported in crash involving 18-wheeler, garbage truck & car on MS-29
The highway was shut down for about three hours while crews tended to the injured and cleared...
2 injured, 1 critical, in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co. Monday night
-
500th ‘most wanted’ arrest made in Jones Co.
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

Latest News

The mayor revealed that the city wants to hear from its citizens and their opinions about new...
City of Hattiesburg including citizens in 2024 decisions
Forms for those wanting to run for the special alderman election in Petal will be available at...
Special election to be held in Petal
LPD hosts 2nd Drug Take Back Day of the year
LPD releases stats from Dec. grant period
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Public safety alert issued in Covington Co. regarding wanted man