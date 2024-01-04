Mount Olive alderwoman ‘shocked’ over canceled board meet

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mount Olive alderwoman Marcia Hull is upset with some fellow town leaders.

That’s because a scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting set for Tuesday had to be canceled.

The reason was not enough board members showed up to participate.

“There were only two aldermen, which was myself and alderwoman McCullum, and (neither) the mayor nor the other three board members were present, so we were, we were shocked,” said Hull, who is also mayor pro tem of Mount Olive.

A minimum of three members needed to attend to conduct official city business.

Mayor Cliff Kelly said he was ill and could not attend. He also said he was not able to notify Board members in advance.

“Prior notice can’t go out if you don’t have it,” said Kelly.

Kelly also said a special called meeting will be held soon to reschedule the regular monthly meeting that was canceled.

“All citizens are invited to all meetings, and yes, we will have a special called meeting to set the date for the meeting so we can conduct the business of the town of Mount Olive,” Kelly said.

Kelly said one board member was also sick Tuesday night and another was out of town.

“I have the concerns because of the public,” Hull said. “We had quite a few people that showed up, concerned citizens, and we were not able to deliver what they wanted, (which) was a meeting to voice their concerns.”

