Multiple bomb threats received at government buildings statewide

A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the...
A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The building was emptied, the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol and Supreme Court buildings have been evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

This comes the day after the Mississippi State Capitol received the same threat.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would only release a statement about the latest threat.

About an hour later, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said another government building had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat; the Hinds County Circuit Court which includes the district attorney’s office and the circuit clerk’s office.

As a precaution, the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Accessor, and Tax Collector’s officer were also evacuated, but DPS posted a message online that shows the threats are not limited to Jackson.

Wednesday, bomb threats were reported in Capitol buildings across nine other states.

