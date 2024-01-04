Multiple bomb threats received at government buildings statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol and Supreme Court buildings have been evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

This comes the day after the Mississippi State Capitol received the same threat.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would only release a statement about the latest threat.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has been notified of a bomb threat received by the Mississippi Supreme Court. Precautionary measures are being taken at the Mississippi State Capitol and Supreme Court buildings. Standard emergency procedures are being followed. No further comment will be made at this time and additional information will be provided when possible.

About an hour later, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said another government building had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat; the Hinds County Circuit Court which includes the district attorney’s office and the circuit clerk’s office.

Hinds County Circuit Court building, to include the District Attorney’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office on Pascagoula St. is being evacuated due to a bomb threat. All entities will be interrupted until further notice.

As a precaution, the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Accessor, and Tax Collector’s officer were also evacuated, but DPS posted a message online that shows the threats are not limited to Jackson.

Multiple threats have been received across the state.



Precautionary measures are being taken at all locations.



Wednesday, bomb threats were reported in Capitol buildings across nine other states.

