Multiple bomb threats received at government buildings statewide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol and Supreme Court buildings have been evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.
This comes the day after the Mississippi State Capitol received the same threat.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would only release a statement about the latest threat.
About an hour later, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said another government building had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat; the Hinds County Circuit Court which includes the district attorney’s office and the circuit clerk’s office.
As a precaution, the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Accessor, and Tax Collector’s officer were also evacuated, but DPS posted a message online that shows the threats are not limited to Jackson.
Wednesday, bomb threats were reported in Capitol buildings across nine other states.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.