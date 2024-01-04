Manhunt moves to neighborhood patrols in Covington Co. search for wanted man, sheriff says

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search continues for a wanted man in Covington County, but Sheriff Darrell Perkins said his office is moving from a manhunt to neighborhood patrols. These patrols will be in the Rock Hill and Gates Bridge communities near Sumrall.

Residents in these areas should remain alert and report suspicious activities or persons to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The sheriff’s office said they are looking for Antwan Loftin of Jefferson Davis County. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black pants and red shoes.

Covington County officials issued a public safety alert Wednesday, Jan. 3, after Loftin escaped arrest during a traffic stop on Lowery Road. He was able to elude officers on foot despite being handcuffed.

According to a Facebook Post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Loftin had an outstanding warrant from Lamar County.

If you have any information on Loftin’s whereabouts, contact the CCSO at (601) 765-8281 or call 911.

