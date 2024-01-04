Win Stuff
LPD releases stats from Dec. grant period

The Laurel Police Department statistics in relation to the Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant continue to show positive results for the community.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is reporting some positive outcomes from two grants provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

This is LPD’s third year getting the impaired driver grant and the traffic service grant.

The grants allow officers to get overtime pay for pulling over people driving under the influence.

The traffic service is geared toward drivers who are speeding and not wearing a seatbelt as well as child restraints.

The impaired driver grant is more than $63,000 with the traffic service grant at $70,000.

LPD has two to six extra units out during this time.

December stats resulted in more than 500 tickets, one felony arrest, two drug arrests and nine DUIs.

“So, you’re looking for those kinds of violations in order to hopefully deter people from committing those types of violations,” said LPD Chief Tommy Cox. “This has been a really nice tool for us to be able to bring in officers.”

The grants last until Oct. 1.

