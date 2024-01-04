Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia

In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the...
In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the Sydney funnel-web spider, the world's most venomous arachnid, has been found and donated to the Australian Reptile Park, north of Sydney. The spider, given the name Hercules, measured 7.9 centimeters (3 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park's previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named Colossus and will be used in the reptile park's antivenom program.(Caitlin Vine/Australian Reptile Park via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — With fangs that could pierce a human fingernail, the largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous arachnid has found a new home at the Australian Reptile Park, where it will help save lives after a member of the public discovered it by chance.

The deadly Sydney funnel-web spider dubbed Hercules was found on the Central Coast, about 50 miles north of Sydney, and was initially given to a local hospital, the Australian Reptile Park said in a statement Thursday.

Spider experts from the nearby park retrieved it and soon realized it was the largest male specimen ever received from the public in Australia.

The spider measured 7.9 centimeters (3.1 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park’s previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named Colossus.

Sydney funnel-web spiders usually range in length from one to five centimeters, with females being generally larger than their male counterparts but not as deadly. They are predominantly found in forested areas and suburban gardens from Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, to the coastal city of Newcastle in the north and the Blue Mountains to the west.

Hercules will contribute to the reptile park’s antivenom program. Safely captured spiders handed in by the public undergo “milking” to extract venom, essential for producing life-saving antivenom.

“We’re used to having pretty big funnel-web spiders donated to the park; however receiving a male funnel-web this big is like hitting the jackpot,” said Emma Teni, a spider keeper at Australian Reptile Park. “Whilst female funnel-web spiders are venomous, males have proven to be more lethal.

“With having a male funnel-web this size in our collection, his venom output could be enormous, proving incredibly valuable for the park’s venom program.”

Since the inception of the program in 1981, there has not been a fatality in Australia from a funnel-web spider bite.

Recent rainy, humid weather along Australia’s east coast has provided the ideal conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Manhunt moves to neighborhood patrols in Covington Co. search for wanted man, sheriff says
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says Woullard stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs...
Missing man found safe in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police

Latest News

Petal residents frustrated over Leaf River Bridge closure
Leaf River Bridge closure
The board of aldermen recently approved bids to begin installing new sidewalks along Main Street.
Mayor talks Sumrall projects
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert Wednesday regarding a...
Search for wanted man in Covington County
(Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/FROM SUPER PAC "STAND FOR AMERICA"/FROM SUPER PAC "NEVER BACK DOWN,...
Haley, DeSantis scramble to shrink Trump's lead